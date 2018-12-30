Hyundai delivers first 2019 NEXO fuel cell SUV to US customer

Hyundai delivered its first NEXO fuel cell SUV (earlier post) to Tom Hochrad of Ventura, California—the first US customer to drive off in the new NEXO, the only mass-produced fuel cell SUV for the US market, featuring a range up to 380 miles.





Hochrad purchased his first hybrid car more than 15 years ago, and over the years has driven dedicated electric vehicles as well. His new NEXO will deliver about five times the driving range of his first all-electric car.

NEXO can be leased for $399 (Blue model) or $449 (Limited model) for 36 months and can be purchased for $58,300. The first year of maintenance is free of charge and customers are eligible for a tax credit (subject to individual tax circumstances) from the state of California for up to $5,000.

Purchasers of new Hyundai NEXO SUVs will receive hydrogen fueling cards with a combined maximum value of $13,000 to be used during the first three years of vehicle ownership.

NEXO offers a number of advanced driver assist systems, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning, High Beam Assist and Remote Smart Parking Assist that enables NEXO to either autonomously park or retrieve itself from either a parallel or perpendicular parking space with or without a driver in the vehicle.

Additionally, Hyundai’s Blind-spot View Monitor is an industry-first technology that projects the side views of NEXO in the center cluster to the driver using cameras while changing lanes with the turn signal on that monitor areas that cannot be seen by a traditional rearview mirror.

The NEXO Blue model has an estimated range of 380 miles, 115 more than the Tucson Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle. The NEXO Limited Trim has an estimated range of 354 miles. NEXO Blue models have estimated MPGe of 65 city, 58 highway and 61 combined, while NEXO Limited models have an estimated range of MPGe of 59 city, 54 highway and 57 combined.

NEXO refueling time can be achieved in as little as five minutes, allowing a consumer lifestyle very similar to a comparable gasoline-powered SUV in terms of range and refueling speed.