Tsinghua team develops layered-spinel lithium manganite hydrate for high-capacity and ultrafast lithium storage
31 December 2018
Tsinghua University researchers have synthesized a novel layered-spinel lithium manganite hydrate for high capacity and ultrafast lithium storage. A paper on their work is published in the Journal of Power Sources.
The team used a simple one-step hydrothermal lithiation process to create the material.
The layered-spinel coexistence, stable intercalated water, abundant interfaces/defects and mesoporous architectures comprising 2D nanosheets help to shorten the Li-ion transport pathway, promote electronic/ion conductivity, increase Li storage sites and maintain structural stability.
With combined diffusion-controlled and pseudocapacitive reaction mechanisms, the layered-spinel lithium manganite hydrate exhibits superior electrochemical behaviors, showing great potentials for high-capability and ultrafast lithium storage. The comprehensive utilization of multi-phase integration and structural hydration promotes the diversity of material and structure systems, and further paves new way for the design of other high-performance electrode materials.—Jiang et al.
Resources
Caihua Jiang, Shitong Wang, Yutong Li, Zhongtai Zhang, Zilong Tang (2018) “A layered-spinel lithium manganite hydrate for high-capacity and ultrafast lithium storage,” Journal of Power Sources, Volume 413, Pages 441-448 doi: 10.1016/j.jpowsour.2018.12.067.
Could this be the first major step towards future 5-5-5 batteries? If so, can it be mass produced at an affordable price by 2025 or so?
Posted by: HarveyD | 31 December 2018 at 09:27 AM
I like the words stable, safe, cheap, fast. Lets see if fast applies getting to market.
Posted by: D | 31 December 2018 at 10:04 AM