Tsinghua team develops layered-spinel lithium manganite hydrate for high-capacity and ultrafast lithium storage

Tsinghua University researchers have synthesized a novel layered-spinel lithium manganite hydrate for high capacity and ultrafast lithium storage. A paper on their work is published in the Journal of Power Sources.





The team used a simple one-step hydrothermal lithiation process to create the material.

The layered-spinel coexistence, stable intercalated water, abundant interfaces/defects and mesoporous architectures comprising 2D nanosheets help to shorten the Li-ion transport pathway, promote electronic/ion conductivity, increase Li storage sites and maintain structural stability.

With combined diffusion-controlled and pseudocapacitive reaction mechanisms, the layered-spinel lithium manganite hydrate exhibits superior electrochemical behaviors, showing great potentials for high-capability and ultrafast lithium storage. The comprehensive utilization of multi-phase integration and structural hydration promotes the diversity of material and structure systems, and further paves new way for the design of other high-performance electrode materials. —Jiang et al.

Resources