Tsinghua team develops layered-spinel lithium manganite hydrate for high-capacity and ultrafast lithium storage

31 December 2018

Tsinghua University researchers have synthesized a novel layered-spinel lithium manganite hydrate for high capacity and ultrafast lithium storage. A paper on their work is published in the Journal of Power Sources.

The team used a simple one-step hydrothermal lithiation process to create the material.

The layered-spinel coexistence, stable intercalated water, abundant interfaces/defects and mesoporous architectures comprising 2D nanosheets help to shorten the Li-ion transport pathway, promote electronic/ion conductivity, increase Li storage sites and maintain structural stability.

With combined diffusion-controlled and pseudocapacitive reaction mechanisms, the layered-spinel lithium manganite hydrate exhibits superior electrochemical behaviors, showing great potentials for high-capability and ultrafast lithium storage. The comprehensive utilization of multi-phase integration and structural hydration promotes the diversity of material and structure systems, and further paves new way for the design of other high-performance electrode materials.

—Jiang et al.

Resources

Posted on 31 December 2018 in Batteries | | Comments (3)

Comments

HarveyD

Could this be the first major step towards future 5-5-5 batteries? If so, can it be mass produced at an affordable price by 2025 or so?

Posted by: HarveyD | 31 December 2018 at 09:27 AM

D

I like the words stable, safe, cheap, fast. Lets see if fast applies getting to market.

Posted by: D | 31 December 2018 at 10:04 AM

