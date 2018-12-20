USDOT requesting public comment on Vehicle-to-Everything communications

The US Department of Transportation (USDOT) is seeking public comment on the use and integration of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications technologies into the transportation environment, which have the potential to improve motor vehicle safety and efficiency as well as support cooperative vehicle automation concepts.

The USDOT intends to maintain the priority use of 5.9Ghz spectrum for transportation safety communications, as it has made clear in past statements and in its recent automated vehicle guidance, Preparing for the Future of Transportation: Automated Vehicles 3.0.

Over the past several years, the USDOT and its operating administrations have engaged in numerous activities related to connected vehicles, including vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), and vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P) communications, collectively referred to as V2X communications.

The automotive industry and municipalities are already deploying V2X technology and actively utilizing all seven channels of the 5.9 GHz band. There are more than 70 active deployments of V2X communications with thousands of vehicles already on the road. During this time, there have also been developments in core aspects of communications technologies that could further support V2X in addition to dedicated short-range communications, including Cellular-V2X (C-V2X), the development of potential 5G communications or other future transportation safety technologies.

The USDOT requests comment on current and future communications technologies that could be associated with the connected vehicle environment, and how these developments affect both V2X deployment and the USDOT’s role in encouraging the integration of V2X into the transportation environment.

In particular, with this Request for Comment (RFC), the USDOT solicits comment on issues ranging from the use of alternative and emerging communications technologies to support V2X, to the challenges associated with achieving interoperability while accommodating technological change.

Comments must be received within 30 days of the date the notice is published.