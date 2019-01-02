Study finds 12-30% fuel consumption gap between certified and real-world use in China

A team from the Innovation Center for Energy and Transportation (iCET) reports that while average certified fuel consumption (FC) decreased by 15% between 2008 and 2017, real-world FC remained unchanged, resulting in a fuel consumption gap increase from 12% to 30%. The paper is published in the journal Energy Policy.

The gap between certified and real-world passenger vehicle emissions is widening and has driven vehicle policy transitions in the US and in Europe, particularly in the wake of emissions measurement scandals. Since carbon dioxide emissions are highly correlated with fuel consumption (FC), fuel consumption regulation is a useful policy instrument to combat climate change. Although the Chinese government set fuel economy standards in 2004, like many countries it does not conduct testing to confirm real-world FC rates comply with the standards. —Dror et al.

The team used a dataset of real-world FC measurements self-reported by more than 1 million vehicle owners in China between 2008 and 2017 through a dedicated mobile phone application.

By comparing this user-generated FC data with FC certification data, the researchers identified a FC gap and its characteristics, including: vehicle model year, transmission type, segment, weight bin, and market share.

The paper concludes that use of a local test-cycle, authoritative data collection, and stronger enforcement may be useful policy tools for reducing China’s real-world vehicle energy consumption.

Resources