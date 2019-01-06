Arbe launching 4D imaging radar beta product Phoenix

Israel-based Arbe is launching Phoenix, its automotive 4D imaging radar beta product. This new front-end system, powered by Arbe’s proprietary chipset technology, enables evaluation and development towards production and full commercialization of 4D imaging radar for all levels of vehicle autonomy.





Phoenix provides an image 100 times more detailed than other top industry radars, according to the company, offering superior separation of stationary and moving objects in real time—an industry first. Arbe will present Phoenix at CES 2019 in Las Vegas and during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Phoenix proprietary chipset is the first system in the industry to leverage the advanced 22nm RF CMOS process. This allows:

Delivering an image 100 times more detailed;

Doubling radar sensitivity;

Reducing false alarms through advanced algorithms and unparalleled channel separation;

Separating small and large objects through a high dynamic range; and

Providing clear boundaries of stationary and moving objects.

The radar system offers an extremely high resolution at long-, mid- and short-range in both azimuth and elevation, and outputs an image of the environment in a point-cloud format at up to 50 times per second. The patented SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) platform creates a full 3D shape of the objects, then tracks them, localizes the car and classifies them on the map at 25 times per second.

Additionally, by leveraging the 22nm RF CMOS process, Phoenix reduces costs while consuming the lowest power per channel in the industry.

While current radars have up to 12 channels, Phoenix is 100 times more detailed, supporting more than 2000 virtual channels with two transmit devices (24 channels each) and four receiving devices (12 channels each). This allows Phoenix to track, separate and identify hundreds of objects simultaneously to deliver a highly detailed image of the environment in a wide field of view and at long range, in addition to separating objects by elevation.

The advanced safety achieved through high resolution, separation by elevation, and the elimination of false alarms would resolve many of the factors behind recent autonomous vehicle accidents. To achieve the next level of vehicle autonomy, it is essential for automakers to leverage a robust radar. The launch of the Phoenix places Arbe in an excellent position to lead this market. —Kobi Marenko, CEO of Arbe

Arbe is a recipient of the 2018 Global Technology Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan. The company was recognized for its full-stack 4D imaging radar system for the automotive environment, along with its future business value in terms of scalability, application diversity, technology licensing and human capital.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Arbe has business development and customer service locations in the United States and China. The company was founded in 2015 and raised $23 million in funding to date.