AutoX to showcase autonomous grocery delivery technology at CES

AutoX, one of the first companies to offer a grocery delivery service using self-driving vehicles, will showcase its latest autonomous vehicle technology at CES 2019 in Las Vegas this week.





Following the launch of its pilot program to deliver groceries in August 2018, AutoX has continued to perfect and improve its self-driving technology. The San Jose-based pilot has afforded the company an opportunity to work with customers and incorporate their feedback to streamline the ordering and delivery processes.





Camera Vision. AutoX’s camera perception module provides a robust, highly accurate object detection and classification system of the surrounding environment. The combination of high frame rates, high resolution, and rich color information makes cameras the backbone of the sensor suite. The cameras are critical for mapping, lane detection, the recognition of traffic lights and traffic signs, and many other tasks.

Radar. The Radar system adds another layer of redundancy onto the perception module. Radar utilizes electromagnetic waves to detect the position and speed of objects and provides an effective method of providing better coverage.

LiDAR. Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) is an active sensor that emits laser beams. A 3D point cloud is generated by tracing the reflection of laser beams that strike objects. This is combined with the information provided by the camera perception system, which creates a layer of redundancy for the self-driving systems. For example, pedestrians, bicyclists, and others on the road are detected with the combination of LiDAR and camera perception.

Network Antenna and GPS. Having a well-designed fleet management system and stable communication with its vehicles is essential as it allows AutoX to monitor and remote control every one of its cars. The vehicles will maintain both data and radio communication links to the fleet command center.

During each day of the CES event, AutoX will showcase its self-driving vehicle technology with free autonomous burger deliveries. CES attendees who pick up vouchers from the AutoX booth can get their burger delivered to them at the Residence Inn by Marriott Las Vegas parking lot from 12pm-2pm, January 8-11. The autonomous burger deliveries will be livestreamed at the AutoX booth for visitors to witness AutoX technology in real-time.

AutoX has also just published its first Safety Report, which outlines the strategies the team has undertaken to ensure the safety of their self-driving vehicles—from high-resolution sensing systems to full stack redundancy in both software and hardware, to constant human oversight via a smart hybrid remote assistance system.