Innoviz and HARMAN partner to deliver solid-state LiDAR to automakers

Innoviz Technologies and HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, have formed a strategic partnership to make Innoviz’s high-performing, solid-state and mass-producible LiDAR solutions (earlier post) available to OEMs globally.

HARMAN will leverage Innoviz’s LiDAR offerings to further reinforce its position as a leading provider of products and technologies to automakers that help improve vehicle safety, perception, connectivity and experiences. Specifically, Innoviz’s LiDAR will enhance HARMAN’s existing ADAS and Automated Driving initiatives, helping deliver superior driver assist features today and Levels 3-5 automation tomorrow.

InnovizOne, which HARMAN will make available to OEMs through this partnership, is a solid-state LiDAR sensor that is designed specifically for automotive deployments and automakers’ mass- production needs. BMW has selected InnovizOne for series production of its autonomous vehicles in 2021. (Earlier post.)





InnoVizOne

InnoVizOne offers angular resolution (HxV) of 0.1°x0.1°; a configurable frame rate of 25 FPS; detection range of 250m; and a field of view (HxV) of 120°x25°.

Innoviz LiDAR sensors create dense 3D point clouds. Innoviz’s perception software enables object detection, classification and tracking at long distances. The solution delivers on all of the automotive industry’s needs for performance, reliability, cost, compact size and product maturity.

The InnovizOne automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR is a winner of the 2019 CES “Best of Innovation” award. The InnovizPro, a commercially-available, high-performance solid-state LiDAR will be on display at the show as well.