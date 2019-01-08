Volkswagen Group sets up new group company for energy and charging: Elli

The Volkswagen Group is establishing a Group company for energy offerings and charging solutions, underlining its strategic goal of becoming a leading provider of sustainable mobility. Elli Group GmbH, with headquartered in Berlin, is to develop products and services connected with energy and charging for the brands of the Group.





As one of the world’s largest automakers, Volkswagen is going to force the pace of the urgently needed transport and energy transition to emission-neutral e-mobility. The new company will play its part with energy offerings from renewable sources and smart charging solutions. This way, we are entering a strategically relevant, extremely exciting business area that offers considerable opportunities for strengthening ties with existing customers as well as accessing entirely new customer groups. —Thomas Ulbrich, Volkswagen brand Board Member responsible for E-Mobility

Thorsten Nicklaß, formerly CEO of the Digital Energy Solutions joint venture and now designated CEO of Elli, announced that the new Volkswagen Group company would also offer to customers outside the Group green power from renewable sources that was 100% CO 2 -neutral.

Our mission is to take e-mobility out of its niche and to place it firmly in the mainstream. The name “Elli” stands for “electric life”, because we intend to enable a lifestyle that fully integrates the electric car in people’s everyday lives. This approach could be compared with the use of a mobile phone, which is taken for granted nowadays. —Thorsten Nicklaß

The company will gradually be building up a portfolio of intelligent power tariffs, Wallboxes and charging stations as well as an IT-based energy management system.

“We will be creating a seamless, sustainable ecosystem that addresses the main applications and provides answers to all the energy questions raised by electric car users and fleet operators. —Thorsten Nicklaß

Up to the market launch of the Volkswagen ID., the first model based on the modular electric toolkit (MEB) in 2020, the company will successively roll out a large number of solutions that private and commercial e-mobility customers need now and in the future—ranging from hardware to charging, additional digital services and complete advice packages.

A brief overview of the business areas in which Elli is active: