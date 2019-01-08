PAVE coalition launches broad-based public education campaign on automated vehicles
A coalition of industry, non-profit and academic institutions has launched a campaign to inform the public and policymakers about the potential and the reality of advanced vehicle technologies and self-driving vehicles.
Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE) will hold events across the country to introduce driver assistance and self-driving technology to consumers and policymakers; hold educational workshops to help federal, state and local officials make informed policy decisions; and develop educational materials to distribute to retail sales and customer service personnel.
The National Safety Council and Audi of America will serve as inaugural co-chairs of PAVE.
The members of this coalition come from a wide variety of interests, but we share two beliefs: A belief in the potential for advanced technologies, including automated vehicles, to transform the safety, mobility and sustainability of transportation, and a belief that fully informing the public is essential to meet that potential. If we are going to save the lives that automated vehicles can save, the public and their elected representatives must be full participants in shaping the future of our roadways.—Deborah A.P. Hersman, president and CEO of the National Safety Council
Traditional automakers and newcomers are investing billions of dollars in the technology that will make automated vehicles possible. PAVE recognizes the need to invest in public information—in making sure consumers and policymakers understand what’s real, what’s possible, and what is rumor or speculation.—Mark Del Rosso, President, Audi of America
PAVE will seek to bring realistic, factual information to policymakers and the public so consumers and decision-makers understand the technology, its current state and its future potential—including the benefits in safety, mobility and sustainability.
The group will sponsor hands-on workshops in partnership with SAE International to give consumers the ability to see, touch and feel developing AV technology. It will hold policy workshops in partnership with major academic institutions such as Stanford University’s Center for Automotive Research to help policymakers understand AVs and their potential. It will also produce a website and social media content designed to reach broad audiences with factual, digestible information about AVs and their development.
PAVE members:
- AAA
- American Public Transportation Association
- Audi of America
- Autonomous Intelligent Driving
- Aurora
- Consumer Technology Association
- Cruise
- Daimler
- INRIX
- Intel Mobileye
- Munich Reinsurance America, Inc.
- National Council on Aging
- National Federation of the Blind
- National Safety Council
- NVIDIA
- SAE International
- Securing America’s Future Energy
- Toyota
- U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- Volkswagen
- Voyage
- Waymo
- Zoox
Green vehicles? Yes. Self-driving cars? Maybe someday. Buses without human drivers? No thanks.
We can use collision-avoidance technology to make public transit, already incredibly safe, even safer.
But a computer-driven bus, with an empty seat in the front, is the wrong direction. An empty seat can't spot a lost child, or a passenger in medical distress or report a crime in progress. An empty seat can't distinguish between a police officer waving the bus through a red light in an emergency and some lunatic playing cop. An empty seat can't or provide medical care until the ambulance arrives; can't help a senior citizen board or notice a child being bullied.
Automated buses also will throw hundreds of thousands of people out of work.
The Transport Workers Union of America wants technology to help, not replace, people.
https://www.peoplebeforerobots.org
Posted by: Pdonohue1964 | 08 January 2019 at 09:57 AM