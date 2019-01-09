Nissan unveils LEAF e+ with additional power and range

Nissan unveiled the Nissan LEAF e+, further broadening the appeal of the world’s best-selling electric car by offering a new powertrain with additional power and range.

The “e+” refers to the increased energy density of the model’s battery pack and the higher output of its powertrain. The new powertrain adds to the car’s range by approximately 40%.





The high-capacity battery and more powerful motor in the LEAF e+ combine to produce 160 kilowatts of power and 340 N·m of torque, enabling faster acceleration when driving at high speeds. Accelerating from 80 km/h to 120 km/h is nearly 13% quicker. This allows the LEAF e+ to confidently pass slower-moving vehicles, exit corners faster and more seamlessly and merge easily with fast-moving traffic. The top speed has increased by approximately 10% for comfortable cruising.

Thanks to an available new 70 kW (100 kW peak) Quick Charging system, the 2019 Nissan LEAF e+ can charge more efficiently. Based on early testing, Nissan LEAF e+ owners can expect similar charging times when hooked up to a 100 kW charger as current Nissan LEAF owners do with a 50 kW charger, despite a 55% larger battery storage capacity.

Even with a 25% increase in energy density and the increase in energy storage capacity, the Nissan LEAF e+ battery pack is almost the same size and configuration as the pack in the Nissan LEAF. Other than a 5-millimeter increase in overall height (16-inch wheels), the car’s exterior and interior dimensions are unchanged.

More than 380,000 Nissan LEAF vehicles have been sold globally since the 100% electric model first went on sale in 2010. Equipped with advanced technologies including the ProPILOT semi-autonomous driving system and e-Pedal mode for one-pedal driving, the Nissan LEAF embodies Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society.

New for the Nissan LEAF e+ (on North American and EU models) is a larger full-color 8-inch display, with an updated navigation system that can be linked to a compatible smartphone. This thin film transistor display features smartphone-like operation including swiping, scrolling and tapping. Applications, maps and firmware are updated over the air with the simple touch of a button, instead of having to manually update by USB or at a Nissan dealership.

Other new features include Door-to-Door Navigation, which syncs the vehicle’s navigation system with a compatible smartphone for seamless driving and walking directions. The Connections feature allows any of the car’s passengers to quickly and easily connect to a device within the vehicle.

The Nissan LEAF e+ is scheduled to join the Nissan LEAF at Nissan dealerships in Japan in late January 2019. US sales are expected to begin in the spring of 2019, and European sales will commence in mid-2019.

The battery limited warranty of 8 years/160,000 km (whichever occurs first) is standard for all versions.