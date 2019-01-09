Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Nissan unveils LEAF e+ with additional power and range

Mercedes-Benz, NVIDIA to develop new AI architecture for Mercedes vehicles; centralizing and unifying compute in the car

09 January 2019

Mercedes-Benz has selected NVIDIA to help realize its vision for next-generation vehicles. The partnership builds on a longstanding collaboration between the two companies.

Both companies, said NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang, agree that the car of the future must be software defined—starting from creating the software for today’s requirements, anticipating software for tomorrow’s needs and building the computing architecture to enable it.

He described a single system providing self-driving capabilities and smart-cockpit functions that replaces dozens of smaller processors inside current cars.

This car computer is going to do things that no computer that exists today literally does.

—Jensen Huang

At last year’s CES, Khan and Huang unveiled the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), which infuses AI into everyday driving, and is now in seven car models, with nine more being added this year. In July, the two companies, along with Bosch, announced a joint effort to operate a robotaxi service in San Jose, starting in this year’s second half.

This collaboration will now extend to the entire car, with NVIDIA DRIVE at the center of an entirely new vehicle architecture, adding high-performance, energy efficient compute to handle AI software for advanced mobility technologies.

Mercedes-Benz Executive Vice President Sajjad Khan said NVIDIA is the right partner to work with to overcome the massive challenges required to meet this aspiration.

Currently, the vehicle’s software functions are powered by dozens of electronic control units distributed throughout the car. Each is specialized—one unit controls windows and one the door locks, for example, and others control power steering and braking.

Centralizing and unifying compute in the car will make it easier to integrate and update advanced software features as they become available, whether for self-driving or AI-powered user experiences.

Posted on 09 January 2019 in Autonomous driving, Controls and controllers, Driver Assistance Systems, Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)