West Coast fleets adopting XL electrification systems to meet emissions goals

XL, a provider of electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, today, announced that the Tacoma Public Utility, Clark Public Utilities and the City of Palo Alto are the latest West Coast municipalities and utilities to electrify portions of their fleets with XL-equipped vehicles.

XL plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) Ford F-150 pickup trucks improve fuel consumption by up to 50% and reduce CO 2 emissions by one-third when compared to their standard gasoline-powered vehicles.

Municipalities and utilities along the US West Coast have been among the most active in the nation in reducing the environmental impact of their fleet vehicles to meet state, city and organization-wide emissions reductions targets.

For example, Washington’s goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 25% below 1990 levels by 2035. Additionally, California’s goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% to reach 1990 levels by 2030, advancing the state’s leadership in clean transportation.

All three fleets are in the process of deploying multiple XL plug-in hybrid electric Ford F-150 pickup trucks—the first and only PHEV F-150 on the road today. Tacoma Public Utility is also adding several of XL’s hybrid electric units, including XL hybrid-equipped Ford Transits and Ford F-250 trucks.