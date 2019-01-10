ZF expands partnership with Microsoft to develop digital services

ZF has expanded its partnership with Microsoft to establish one of the most comprehensive digital cloud platforms in the automotive market.

The strategic cooperation puts ZF in a position to offer digital services in the areas of automated driving, vehicle motion control, integrated safety and electromobility. The products range from fleet management solutions to predictive maintenance applications and process automation based on the ZF Cloud.

Just a year ago, ZF announced its own IoT platform based on Microsoft Azure.

Whether in the passenger car sector or for commercial vehicles, ZF is well on the road toward Vision Zero. Autonomous vehicles, innovative safety systems and intelligent mobility solutions contribute to a future of road traffic with zero accidents and zero emissions. This will be accompanied by digitalizing the entire value chain. The technological backbone for these applications is the ZF Cloud based on Microsoft Azure. The closer collaboration with Microsoft allows ZF the development of even more customer focused and tailor-made solutions.

At CES 2019, ZF is presenting its initial application options for the expanded platform. These options were developed with various partners and will encompass diverse areas of use: