Volkswagen allows customers to help assemble their own e-Golf in the Transparent Factory in Dresden

11 January 2019

Customers can now get a much closer look at their Volkswagen e-Golf during production in Germany. In the Transparent Factory in Dresden, customers can accompany their future e-Golf a part of the way along the production line.

Under the expert guidance of the factory’s employees, the customer is able to actively get involved at four stations, e.g. when installing the dash panel. Other places where the customer can experience the assembly of their vehicle include joining the drive train to the body (“marriage”) and installing the front radiator grille.

With the new possibility of accompanying production, the Volkswagen Transparent Factory in Dresden is expanding its range of services in respect of the electric mobility experience.

The Transparent Factory is the showcase of e-mobility of Volkswagen. In addition to test drives, configuration and delivery of the e-Golf, another highlight we now offer is the ability to follow production. With us, not only are customers able to be there during the production of their car, but can also get involved themselves. Electric mobility that you can touch: this experience is unique in the automotive world.

—Arnd Meyer-Clasen, Head of Sales

The opportunity to follow production can be booked when ordering the e-Golf from the dealer. Appointments can be made during the production time, i.e. Monday to Friday, 6:00 am to 10:00 pm. The special experience package costs €390.

In addition to following production, this includes inner-city transfers, a tour of the production and exhibition area, souvenir photos and a voucher of €50 for a restaurant visit to the e-VITRUM.

