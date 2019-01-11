New Flyer introduces real-time smart analytics reporting platform to enhance battery-electric bus operation, intelligence, and efficiency

New Flyer of America Inc. has introduced Connect 360—a real-time, cloud-based business analytics dashboard for Xcelsior CHARGE battery-electric buses, operated by New Flyer Connect. New Flyer Connect is New Flyer’s cloud-based telematics technology that communicates real-time GPS and analytic data to optimize bus performance, driver efficiency, safety, and preventative maintenance.

First introduced in 2011 and since installed on more than 6,500 New Flyer transit buses across North America, Connect is a key part of New Flyer’s commitment to developing the future of mobility. Connect 360 is an enhanced and added feature, specifically engineered to track battery-electric, zero-emission bus (ZEB) performance using secure cloud-based technology.

Connect 360 analytics can be retrieved 24/7 via laptop, desktop, tablet, or smartphone device using the new Connect mobile app; becoming the industry’s first application of Internet of Things (IoT) electric bus technology to smart mobility.

Key business analytics provided by Connect 360 include battery state-of-charge, outside air temperature trends, GPS location and average speeds, HVAC energy consumption per mile, regenerative braking, range achieved and remaining, and energy consumption (kWh/mile).

Connect 360 business analytics provide operators additional range capability with ideal driver performance, decision-making information to optimize charging strategies, and intelligence on how to preserve battery energy throughout the day; all resulting in reduced operating cost and maximum fleet utilization.

To date, Connect 360 is the only reporting technology of its kind for battery- electric buses in North America.

Connect 360 is included on every new Xcelsior CHARGE ZEB and provides full-circle perspective on ZEB operational performance, helping transit agencies better understand the new technology as they transition from traditional to zero-emission fleets. Agencies can now translate data into visually intuitive graphs and measurements, helping to optimize the ultimate performance capability of a ZEB fleet in addition to benefiting all aspects of bus operation – from bus drivers to passengers, and maintenance to scheduling teams.

Key analytics for Connect 360 were developed through New Flyer’s Vehicle Innovation Center (VIC), North America’s first and only lab of its kind opened late 2017 and dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology. The VIC offers a hands-on learning lab that explains connected technology, interprets Connect 360 analytics and visuals, and provides a life-sized Xcelsior CHARGE transit bus simulator where users can experience Connect 360 in action.