GM: Cadillac to be lead EV brand; new global BEV3 architecture

During its Capital Markets Day presentation, GM said that Cadillac will be GM’s lead electric vehicle brand and will introduce the first model from the company’s all-new global battery electric vehicle architecture (BEV3), GM’s foundation for an advanced family of profitable EVs.

The mission of the new architecture is 1) to support a range of more than 300 miles (482 km) and 2) to be profitable.

BEV3 is the canvas upon which we will paint a profitable EV program. —Mark Reuss, GM President





The flexible platform will support a broad array of body styles—CUVs, SUVs and cars—and will be offered in front-wheel, rear- wheel and all-wheel configurations. Everything in the portfolio will be able to be built with three drive units: front-wheel, rear-wheel and all-wheel.

Its most critical components—including the battery cells and power electronics—are being designed for maximum usability across all programs.

The battery system will also be adjustable, based on vehicle and customer requirements.

The architectural design will allow the battery packs to fit into the vehicle like ice cubes into an ice tray. You can put in as much water to make as many cubes as you need; the tray still takes up the same amount of space in the freezer. This give us astounding flexibility across the vehicle portfolio and allows us to achieve two things: the broad range needs and price points that our customers desire, and because we are at the highest degree of scale, tremendous cost savings. We can and will design for multiple brands in multiple global regions from this very same architecture. The BEV3 architecture is exactly why we are so bullish on the future of electrification in our product portofolio. As we increase volume and scale, we will drive costs down even further. That is why we are so very committed to this technology. —Mark Reuss

GM is currently on track to launch 10 NEV models in China by 2020, said Matt Tsien, President of GM China. GM plans to double that number by 2023 with the launch of the new Global Electric Vehicle Architecture.