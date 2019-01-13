Harley-Davidson 2020 LiveWire electric motorcycle available for pre-order at $29,799; 2 new electric concepts

At CES 2019, Harley-Davidson announced pricing and pre-order availability for LiveWire, its first electric production motorcycle. (Earlier post.) The 2020 LiveWire is now available for US dealer pre-order at h-d.com/LiveWire with an MSRP of $29,799. Deliveries are expected this fall; select global markets will be announced at a later date.





The company also displayed two new concept electric two-wheelers: one designed for the city, the other with off-roading in mind.











Harley concepts for city (top) and off-roading (bottom).

The first of a new electric portfolio of motorcycles that provides an all new two-wheel experience, LiveWire delivers thrilling acceleration, agile handling, premium materials and finishes, and a full suite of electronic rider aids and interfaces for a completely connected experience.

The performance of the LiveWire motorcycle—the first of a new electric portfolio of motorcycles—will satisfy seasoned motorcyclists, while its clutch-free design also makes the experience for new riders easier than ever, the company said.

Harley-Davidson also debuted two additional, electrified future concepts that further explore the potential of urban mobility. In keeping with LiveWire, both concepts bring Harley-Davidson’s expertise in expressive two-wheeled experiences and push boundaries in design and technology. These motorcycles are a significant part of the More Roads to Harley-Davidson plan to accelerate building the next generation of riders through new products in additional motorcycle segments, broader access and a commitment to strengthen dealers globally.

Innovation that moves the body and soul has always been at the heart of our brand, and this next chapter in our history is about creating products and opportunities for existing and aspiring riders of all ages and walks of life. Our vision for the future is all encompassing. For all ages, from urban professional to exurban retiree, and from commute-minded to thrill-seeking, we are creating the products and opportunities for existing and aspiring riders to feel the transformative power of the two-wheeled riding experience. These two concepts are further statements towards that our commitment to lead in the electric mobility space that begins this fall with the production 2020 LiveWire. —Matt Levatich, Harley-Davidson’s President and CEO

LiveWire features include:

Acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds. The instant torque provided by the H-D Revelation electric powertrain can produce 100 percent of its rated torque the instant the throttle is twisted, and 100 percent of that torque is always available.

Electric power requires no clutch and no gear shifting, greatly simplifying operation for new riders. All riders will appreciate the braking effect of the power regeneration mode as it adds charge to the battery, especially in stop-and-go urban traffic.

An onboard Level 1 charger can connect to any standard household outlet and get a full charge overnight. LiveWire also supports Level 3 DC Fast Charging.

The LiveWire motorcycle is equipped with H-D Connect, which pairs motorcycle riders with their bikes through an LTE-enabled Telematics Control Unit coupled with connectivity and cloud services using the latest version of the Harley-Davidson App. This technology makes the LiveWire motorcycle the first North American mass-market cellular-connected electric motorcycle. With H-D Connect, data is collected and transferred to the app to provide information to the rider’s smartphone about motorcycle status. Information available through H-D Connect includes battery charge status and available range from any location where a sufficient cellular signal is available. This allows the rider to remotely check the charge status including charge level and time to completion. Riders will be able to locate a charging station with ease thanks to an integrated location finder built into the H-D App.

H-D Connect indicates the location of the parked LiveWire motorcycle and alerts can be sent to the rider’s smartphone if the bike is tampered with or moved. GPS-enabled stolen-vehicle tracking provides peace of mind that the motorcycle’s location can be tracked.

Reminders about upcoming vehicle service requirements, automated service reminders and other vehicle care notifications.

Able to travel an estimated 110 miles of urban roads on a single charge.

The LiveWire motorcycle chassis is designed to deliver agile handling for confident control on urban streets and a thrilling ride on curving backroads. The H-D Revelation powertrain sits low in the motorcycle to lower the center of gravity and help the motorcycle handle well at all speeds and make it easier to balance when stopped.

The motorcycle also features advanced technology including standard cornering-enhanced Anti-lock Braking System and Traction Control. The systems are fully electronic and utilize the latest inertial measurement unit and ABS sensor technology.

The H-D Revelation electric powertrain produces minimal vibration, heat, and noise, all of which enhance rider comfort. The LiveWire model is designed to produce a new signature Harley-Davidson sound as it accelerates and gains speed.