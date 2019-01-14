Cadillac shows brand’s first fully electric EV at NAIAS; based on BEV3 global architecture

On the heels of its announcement of the 2020 XT6 three-row crossover with 3.6L V-6 engine with cylinder deactivation and nine-speed automatic transmission, Cadillac revealed the brand’s first EV at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit. This will be the first model based on GM’s future EV platform (BEV3, earlier post).





GM announced on Friday that Cadillac will be the company’s lead EV brand.

The Cadillac EV’s name and additional details will be revealed closer to launch. The announcement is part of Cadillac’s aggressive product acceleration; in addition to revealing the all-new XT6 crossover, the company also hinted at both a future Escalade and an upcoming performance sedan. Overall, Cadillac will introduce new models at the rate of roughly one every six months through 2021.

GM’s future EV platform, which Cadillac will be the first to use, will be flexible, allowing the company to respond quickly to customer preferences with a relatively short design and development lead time. The Cadillac portfolio will eventually benefit from a variety of body styles that can be spun off this architecture.

The most advanced components within this platform are the drive units and battery cells, both of which are being designed for maximum usability throughout GM vehicle lineups in different countries.

The EVs can be configured in front-, rear- or all-wheel drive, and the output of their battery systems will be adjustable based on vehicle and customer needs.