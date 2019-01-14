Ford introduces hybrid version of new 2020 Explorer

Last week, Ford unveiled the new 2020 Explorer, featuring lighter, leaner and stronger construction with its broadest model lineup to date, equipped with more powerful and efficient EcoBoost engines. At the Detroit Auto Show on Monday, Ford announced two new members of the 2020 Explorer lineup: the Explorer Hybrid and Explorer ST.





Explorer Hybrid.

The new Explorer Hybrid features a 3.3-liter hybrid powertrain producing 318 combined system horsepower and is projected to return an EPA-estimated range of more than 500 miles between gas station fill-ups in the rear-wheel-drive model.

An all-new 10-speed modular hybrid transmission provides SUV capability. A specially designed liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery is built into the Explorer chassis below the second-row seats to preserve cargo and passenger space.

Available in Limited edition trim, Explorer Hybrid comes with Active Noise Cancellation, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ driver-assist technologies, leather seats with micro-perforation and accent stitching, second-row heated seats, a 14-speaker B&O premium sound system, wireless phone charging pad and 10-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seats.

The Explorer ST, the newest SUV from Ford Performance, is equipped with a specially tuned 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine projected to make 400 horsepower and 415 lb.-ft. of torque and reach a targeted top track speed of 143 mph.

The new Explorer family goes on sale this summer.