Volkswagen unveils 2020 Passat at NAIAS

Volkswagen of America, Inc., unveiled the new 2020 Passat at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit today. Together with the Beetle (21.5 million units) and Golf (35 million units), the Passat is one of the three most successful Volkswagen models, with global sales of more than 29 million vehicles since its introduction.

Eight years ago, Volkswagen completely overhauled the midsize sedan to cater specifically to US buyers, with more interior space and comforts combined with the company’s signature fun-to-drive nature. Building on that model, the new Passat offers a bolder design, upgraded technology, and enhanced access to convenience and driver-assistance features.

Passat is the only midsize sedan to offer German driving dynamics at an affordable price and has long resonated with buyers for its combination of comfort, reliability and driving dynamics. With this new model, we’ve stepped up the style factor and upgraded the technology to make it even more attractive. In addition, we’ve made desirable convenience and driver-assistance features more accessible. —Scott Keogh, CEO of the North American Region, Volkswagen

While the 2020 Passat retains the underpinnings of the previous model, it has been completely restyled. A dynamic coupe-like roofline, dramatic “tornado” line, and dominant grille give the Passat a bold new look.





The new Passat continues to be powered by Volkswagen’s 2.0-liter turbocharged and direct-injection TSI engine, making 174 horsepower. A new torque converter, combined with new software, boosts output to 207 pound-feet (281 N·m) of torque on most models (a launch trim will carry over the previous model’s powertrain). The power is taken to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic.

Inside, the Passat combines a sophisticated new design and upgraded technology with the spacious cabin that made the outgoing model popular. The cockpit features a horizontal design, incorporating air vents that flow across the dash in a style reminiscent of premium models.

A new, more contemporary instrument panel has been fitted, along with a new glass-covered infotainment touchscreen. Complementing the new interior design are new colors and premium materials.





To help keep occupants comfortable, Passat offers available heated front and rear seats, power driver’s seat with memory, and dual-zone Climatronic automatic climate control. Convenience features include available power-folding, heated side mirrors with memory, the Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) with range control and cornering lights, auto- dimming rearview mirror, remote start, rain-sensing wipers, KESSY keyless access and push-button start, Voice Control, and Easy Open trunk.

Infotainment technology gets a boost in the 2020 Passat. In addition to a new glass-covered touchscreen, MIB II Composition Media infotainment with Sirius radio comes standard (three-month trial subscription included) and Discover Media with navigation is available.

Every Passat comes with standard Volkswagen Car-Net App-Connect technology, which integrates compatible smartphones with the three major platforms—Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink—making select apps accessible from the infotainment screen.

The new Passat also offers a comprehensive suite of standard and available driver-assistance technology. Every Passat includes standard Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist), now with Pedestrian Monitoring, as well as Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Traffic Alert.

Available driver-assistance features include: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC); Lane Keeping Assist (Lane Assist), which can actively help the driver steer the car back into its lane should the vehicle start drifting into another lane without using the turn signal; and Parking Steering Assistant (Park Assist) including Park Distance Control. In addition, Passat offers a combination of both passive and active safety systems including the Automatic Post-Collision Braking System.

Every Passat model will come with the People First Warranty, America’s Best Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty. The warranty provides coverage for six-years or 72,000-miles (whichever occurs first), and the warranty can be transferred to a subsequent owner throughout the remainder of its duration.

The 2020 Volkswagen Passat will be available in four regular trim levels and a launch-only Limited model. It is expected to begin arriving at US Volkswagen dealers in the Summer of 2019.