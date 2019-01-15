DOE: median EV range in US grew from 73 miles in MY 2011 to 125 miles in MY

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
15 January 2019

In model year 2011, there were just three different models of all-electric vehicles (AEV) available and their ranges on a full charge (according to the Environmental Protection Agency) spanned from 63 to 94 miles.

By model year 2018, the number of AEV models increased to 14 and the available ranges expanded as well, from a minimum of 58 miles for the Smart Fortwo Electric Drive Coupe to a maximum of 335 miles for the Tesla Model S 100D.

From 2011 to 2018, the median of the AEV ranges increased by 52 miles: from 73 to 125 miles.

Source: DOE.

