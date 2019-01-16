Westport Fuel Systems appoints former Achates Power head as new CEO

Alternative fuel engine company Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has appointed David Johnson as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Johnson most recently was the CEO of opposed-piston engine company Achates Power.

Nancy S. Gougarty has decided to retire as Westport’s Chief Executive Officer and is stepping down from the Board of Directors. Gougarty will support Westport Fuel Systems’ leadership team through a transition period.

Johnson will join Westport Fuel Systems having served for ten years as President and Chief Executive Officer of Achates Power. Prior to his most recent role, Johnson served in a variety of roles with some of the world’s leading automotive companies including senior roles at Navistar, Ford and General Motors. Johnson combines deep technical expertise with a decades-long career in international markets, during which time he successfully led and managed several global vehicle and engine development and commercialization programs.

We’re very pleased to appoint an entrepreneurial leader with specific experience and insights in the global OEM market to lead Westport Fuel Systems’ growth and development as a world-class global alternative fuels technology company. As a powertrain engineer and a proven executive with outstanding technical skills, product launch experience and expertise in advanced drive-train technology, David is well positioned to build on Westport Fuel Systems’ global success as we continue to execute our long-term strategy. —Brenda Eprile, Chair of Westport Fuel Systems’ Board of Directors

Gougarty successfully led the integration of the merger of Westport Innovations Inc. and Fuel Systems Solutions, Inc. into the combined Westport Fuel Systems Inc., led the commercial launch of HPDI 2.0, and improved the company’s operations.

In addition to his role as Chief Executive Officer, Johnson will join the Westport Fuel Systems’ Board of Directors.

Earlier this month, Achates Power appointed Cummins veteran David Crompton as president and CEO. Crompton joined Achates Power after 28 years at Cummins, where he served as President of both the Engine Business and Power Systems business. (Earlier post.)