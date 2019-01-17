New BMW 7 Series offers revamped plug-in hybrid powertrain, other major changes in powertrain lineup

BMW’s new 7 Series features a number of powertrain changes, including a plug-in hybrid drive system with a new design offering an increased electric range, enhanced performance and lower consumption.





The new BMW 7 Series is also available with gasoline and diesel engines using six, eight and twelve cylinders. The eight-speed Steptronic transmission fitted as standard on all model variants has also undergone further improvement, as has the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system that can be combined not just with the gasoline and diesel engines but with the hybrid drive as well.

All the engines fitted in the new BMW 7 Series share a number of common attributes: aluminum construction, optimized thermodynamics and the latest BMW TwinPower Turbo technology.

The technology package for the gasoline engines comprises twin-scroll turbochargers, High Precision Injection, VALVETRONIC fully variable valve timing and Double-VANOS variable camshaft control. The diesel power units, meanwhile, feature a turbocharging system with up to four turbochargers and common-rail direct injection.

To minimize particulate emissions, both the newly developed V8 unit and the V12 under the hood of the new BMW M760Li xDrive are now equipped with a gasoline particulate filter.

The system of emission control for the diesel models employs BMW BluePerformance technology including a particulate filter, an oxidation catalyst, a NO x adsorption catalyst and an SCR catalyst with AdBlue injection to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions.

Thus equipped, all model variants of the new BMW 7 Series meet the requirements of the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard.

Plug-in hybrid system with in-line 6. The choice of plug-in hybrid models equipped with BMW eDrive technology now comprises the BMW 745e, the BMW 745Le and the BMW 745Le xDrive. Their newly developed drive technology consists of a specially adapted six-cylinder in-line gasoline engine from the current BMW EfficientDynamics family of power units with maximum output of 210 kW/286 hp.

An electric motor with a rated output of 83 kW/113 hp and a rated torque of 265 N·m (195 lb-ft), and a new lithium-ion battery with the latest battery cell technology and increased capacity also upgrade the system.

Enhancements have also been made to the power electronics, the intelligent energy management of which ensures precisely orchestrated interaction between the two drive units, and, if the proactive driving function is activated, efficiently coordinates the electric driving phases to coincide with sections of the journey that should be covered without any emissions.

At the same time, the added dynamism from the electrical boost, which translates into even snappier response, is greater than before, as is the gain in efficiency produced by the assistance from the electric motor.

With the Driving Experience Control switch set to SPORT mode, the drive duo can unleash a combined output of 290 kW/394 hp, while the maximum combined torque for the plug-in hybrid variants in the new BMW 7 Series is up to 600 N·m (442 lb-ft).

The new plug-in hybrid drive technology enables the BMW 745e, BMW 745Le and BMW 745Le xDrive models to record times of between 5.3 and 5.1 seconds for the 0 – 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint and achieve an electric range that varies between 50 and 58 kilometres (31 – 36 miles) (based on the new WLTP test cycle and translated back into NEDC-equivalent values).

The speed threshold in hybrid-mode has also jumped to 110 km/h (68 mph), allowing the pleasure of driving in a luxury sedan with zero local emissions to be now enjoyed far beyond the city limits too. The energy required for this is stored in a latest-generation lithium-ion battery located underneath the rear seats with an increased gross capacity of 12.0 kWh.

The combined fuel consumption figures for the plug-in hybrid luxury sedans – which were also calculated based on the new WLTP test cycle then converted back into NEDC-equivalent values—come in at between 2.6 and 2.1 liters per 100 kilometres (90.4 - 112 mpg US).