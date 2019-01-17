Continental supplying 48V Eco-Drive for Jeep Wrangler eTorque mild-hybrid system

Continental’s liquid-cooled 48-volt Eco Drive—a belt-driven starter generator with integrated inverter—supports FCA US’ eTorque mild-hybrid technology in the new Jeep Wrangler. (Earlier post.)





Continental’s compact 48-volt Eco Drive with integrated power electronics contributes to the benefits eTorque technology offers, including better fuel economy, improved auto-start response, overall start-stop functionality and reduced noise levels.

Eco Drive provides up to 88.5 lb-ft (120 N·m) of torque delivered to the crank via the engine’s front-end accessory drive. This enables auto-starts in less than 0.5 sec.

The 31.5-lb (14.3-kg) Jeep version also helps maximize regenerative braking and offers 4.1 kW/L in power density.

Further, the technology helps deliver torque to the wheels more than twice as fast as a conventional 12-volt starter can accommodate. The liquid-cooled 48-volt Eco Drive also spins the engine faster, making eTorque’s benefits more readily apparent.

The liquid cooling of the Continental system’s Eco Drive and inverter results in power capable of delivering high performance at high ambient temperature.

Continental’s 48-volt Eco Drive is based on a modular concept. This allows Continental to scale the technology to meet the power and performance demands of multiple vehicle classes, including the compact Renault Scénic diesel, Audi A8 performance sedan, and the high-volume Jeep Wrangler SUV.

Additionally, consumers may experience the all-new eTorque technology in the 2019 Ram 1500, named North American Truck of the Year at the North American International Auto Show and a 2019 Wards 10 Best Engines winner.