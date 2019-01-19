Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
DOE collaborating with Michigan to advance hydrogen and fuel cells

19 January 2019

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Fuel Cell Technologies Office (FCTO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) aiming to enhance collaboration on hydrogen and fuel cell research and development (R&D) with the state of Michigan to promote private investment and domestic job creation.

Through this MOU, MEDC will leverage capabilities at DOE’s national laboratories to enhance analysis and data collection to guide future R&D.

Michigan and DOE will also work to develop emerging hydrogen infrastructure technologies and grow the domestic supply chain.

DOE’s Fuel Cell Technologies Office focuses on advancing an innovative portfolio of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies through early-stage applied research and technology development. Technology R&D includes hydrogen production (from diverse domestic resources, including renewable, fossil, and nuclear resources); infrastructure development (including hydrogen delivery and storage); and fuel cells for transportation, stationary, and portable applications.

Through its H2@Scale initiative, the office brings together stakeholders to advance affordable hydrogen utilization to increase revenue opportunities in multiple energy sectors.

Posted on 19 January 2019 in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Infrastructure | | Comments (1)

Comments

HarveyD

Better late than never!

Hope that they will not redo what has already been done by Ballard, Toyota, Hyundai, Honda and many others.

Posted by: HarveyD | 19 January 2019 at 08:55 AM

