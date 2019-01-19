In Europe, Ford introduces Mondeo hybrid wagon, 2.0L EcoBlue diesel for Mondeo

Ford revealed the enhanced Mondeo—including a new Hybrid Wagon variant for the first time—at the Brussels Motor Show in Belgium. Further significant Mondeo powertrain upgrades include:

Ford’s advanced 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine introduced to Mondeo, for superior long-distance cruising;

Ford’s new intelligent eight-speed automatic transmission introduced to Mondeo, which adapts shift patterns to driving style for improved refinement, and is controlled using a stylish and ergonomic rotary gear shift dial;

Adaptive Cruise Control enhanced with Stop & Go joins Mondeo’s sophisticated suite of driver assistance technologies alongside Intelligent Speed Limiter, for easier driving in motorway and stop-start traffic.





Combined with the benefits of a low CO 2 petrol engine we expect the Hybrid to account for up to 50 percent of sales. At the same time we are introducing an all-new diesel powertrain with SCR (selective catalytic reduction) technology to meet and exceed the latest Euro 6d Temp emissions standards, with an all-new 8-speed automatic transmission available. —Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe

Ford has sold more than 250,000 Mondeos in Europe since the fourth generation model began reaching customers in 2015.

In both wagon and coupe-inspired four-door body styles, the self-charging Mondeo Hybrid is capable of pure electric driving and offers silent key start capability for refinement particularly in city and stop-start driving scenarios. The new Mondeo Hybrid wagon delivers the driving range and freedom offered by a traditional combustion engine with the efficiency and refinement of an electric powertrain for customers who require greater load-carrying capability.

The latest generation of Mondeo Hybrid powertrain control software delivers a smooth, linear response to acceleration demand for a refined driving experience. The enhanced powertrain software is also more effective at using the engine’s torque to deliver greater fuel efficiency and performance—adjusting transmission ratios to utilize the highest engine torque at lowest engine speed.

The hybrid powertrain delivers 187 PS, and combines a specially-developed 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle gasoline engine; electric motor; generator; 1.4 kWh lithium-ion battery; and a Ford-developed power-split automatic transmission that emulates the performance of a continuously-variable transmission.

Regenerative braking technology captures up to 90% of the energy normally lost during braking to replenish the battery, contributing to anticipated CO 2 emissions from 96 g/km and fuel efficiency from 4.2 l/100 km (56 mpg US) for the four-door, and anticipated CO 2 emissions from 101 g/km and fuel efficiency from 4.4 l/100 km (53.4 mpg US) for the wagon.

Further technologies designed to help drivers optimize efficiency without sacrificing comfort include:

Ford’s SmartGauge interface for monitoring fuel and energy consumption with features including Brake Coach that encourages gradual braking to help return more energy to the battery.

Electric power-assisted steering; and electrically-powered air-conditioning, powertrain cooling and vacuum systems, which significantly reduce drag on the engine.

A specially-developed exhaust gas heat recovery system that enables faster cabin warming.

The new wagon body style provides 403 liters (14.23 ft3) load capacity beneath the cargo cover for Mondeo Hybrid customers with the rear seats in place, and up to 1,508 liters (53.25 ft3) with the rear seats folded, while a flat floor makes loading and unloading of large or bulky items easier. Additional storage is concealed beneath the load floor.

The top-of-the-range Mondeo Hybrid Vignale is also now offered in both wagon and four-door body styles.

2.0L EcoBlue diesel. Fordis offering its advanced 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine in Mondeo for the first time, delivering the driving performance of a larger capacity engine alongside the fuel efficiency and low CO 2 emissions synonymous with a smaller engine capacity. The 2.0-liter EcoBlue engine is offered with:

120 PS, delivering from an anticipated 117 g/km CO 2 emissions and from 4.5 l/100 km (52.2 mpg US) fuel efficiency

150 PS, delivering from an anticipated 118 g/km CO 2 emissions and from 4.5 l/100 km fuel efficiency

190 PS, delivering from an anticipated 130 g/km CO 2 emissions and from 4.9 l/100 km (48 mpg US) fuel efficiency

An integrated intake system with mirror-image porting for optimized engine breathing; low-inertia turbocharger that enhances low-end torque; and high-pressure fuel injection system that is more responsive, quieter and offers more precise fuel delivery than the outgoing 2.0-liter TDCi diesel engines, all help meet the latest stringent Euro 6d Temp emissions standards. Standard SCR emissions after-treatment contributes to improved NO x reduction.

Ford’s new eight-speed automatic transmission—offered with 150 PS and 190 PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue engines—has been engineered to optimize further fuel efficiency and deliver responsive performance and smooth, swift gearshifts. The transmission features:

Adaptive Shift Scheduling, which assesses individual driving styles to optimise gearshift timings. The system can identify uphill and downhill gradients and hard cornering, and adjust gearshifts accordingly for a more stable, engaging and refined driving experience.

Adaptive Shift Quality Control, which assesses vehicle and environmental information to help adjust clutch pressures for consistently smooth gearshifts. The technology can also adjust shift smoothness to suit driving style.

A six-speed manual transmission also is offered, and 2.0-liter EcoBlue Mondeo models can be equipped with Ford’s Intelligent All-Wheel Drive technology, which measures how the car’s wheels are gripping the road surface and can adjust torque delivery up to 50/50 between the front and rear wheels in under 20 milliseconds.