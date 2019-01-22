Review of studies finds it difficult to reach summary conclusions on ethanol’s emissions effects

A review study commissioned by the Urban Air Initiative—a non-profit organization focused on increasing the use of ethanol in the gasoline supply to replace aromatic compounds in gasoline—has found that measured and modeled effects of ethanol blending on gaseous and particulate emissions have varied widely between studies, to the point that it is difficult to reach any summary conclusions on ethanol’s emissions effects.

The study, conducted by Future Fuel Strategies, reviewed, assessed and compared nearly 100 different peer-reviewed vehicle emission studies. Many of the studies were organized by the Coordinated Research Council (CRC), which has the support of the petroleum industry and is relied upon by the EPA for fuels and emissions data. In addition to the Urban Air Initiative-sponsored study, the consultants have written two different technical papers, one of which is already in peer review. The results of the analysis will also be presented at the CRC Real World Emission Workshop in March in Long Beach, California.

Among the findings of the study: