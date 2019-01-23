Volkswagen Group invests $10M in Forge Nano; ALD coatings for battery materials to boost performance

The Volkswagen Group is investing US$10 million in the US-based startup Forge Nano Inc. with a view to reinforcing its specialist knowledge in the field of battery research.

Forge Nano, formerly PneumatiCoat Technologies, is investigating processes for scaling atomic layer deposition (ALD) to create new core-shell materials, especially for battery applications, (earlier post) that could further improve the performance of battery materials.

The data on Forge Nano’s coatings in Li-ion batteries show:

ALD enabled cathode and anode materials increase battery lifetime by as much as 200%;

20% higher battery capacity in large format pouch cells (40 Ah) that pass nail penetration testing;

60% reduced gas generation in cathode material;

A low-cost high-voltage cathode powder with exceptional performance; and

Increased rate capability of conventional materials for enhanced fast charge acceptance using Forge Nano’s proprietary solid electrolyte coatings.





Source: Forge Nano.

As a partner, Volkswagen will provide support for industrial trials of this technology. The transaction is still subject to approval by the authorities.

Volkswagen has been collaborating with Forge Nano on advanced battery material research since 2014.

ALD is a chemical process for applying atomic scale coatings one atom at a time. With its specific ALD technology, Forge Nano aims to boost energy density of vehicle battery cells.

The Volkswagen Group intends to offer more than 50 battery-electric models by 2025, accounting for about a fifth of its entire model portfolio. To safeguard this approach, Volkswagen is cooperating with strategic battery cell suppliers and developing its own specialist know-how in battery research. This also includes targeted venture investments. Volkswagen is increasingly investing in international start-ups to bring innovative technologies forward to production maturity together.