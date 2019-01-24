BorgWarner introducing fully integrated eAxle iDM

BorgWarner is introducing a fully integrated e-axle—iDM—that packages a transmission, electric motor featuring BorgWarner’s efficient bar-wound stator solution and specially developed power electronics. The company already has the iDM’s forerunner—the electric drive module (eDM)— in serial production.





The iDM product family is available in three different versions (iDM XS, iDM S, iDM M) and is easy to integrate either at the front or the rear axle of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles depending on the architecture and the application.

Alongside pure electric vehicles, BorgWarner’s solution is also suitable for P4 hybrid vehicles, a configuration in which the motor is located at the rear axle of the front-wheel-drive vehicle.

The latest component of the iDM—the integrated, specially developed power electronics—allows a small package, low complexity and minimum losses. In addition, it offers full software functionality with an option for the high-level control of vehicle dynamics and energy management.

The software architecture meets current market requirements and is easy to adapt to common platforms like AUTOSAR as well as allowing safety aspects such as ASIL D to be realized. To handle the increasing volume of data exchange within modern vehicle systems, BorgWarner’s state-of-the-art power electronics can be used with a CAN or a CAN FD bus.

In general, the key benefits of the iDM include its scalable and modular architecture and the wide range of gear ratios and electric motor sizes available, making it flexibly adaptable to customer demands.

Operating at 250 to 450 volts of direct current (VDC), the iDM has torque and power densities ranging from 90 kW to 160 kW and 2,500 N·m to 3,800 N·m. The advanced transmission technology offers smooth and quiet operation and the patented bar wound stator motor technology delivers exceptional performance with superior noise, vibration and harshness characteristics.

All components used in the iDM module are part of BorgWarner’s portfolio of proven technologies and are also available as stand-alone solutions.