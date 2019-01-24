Honda to unveil new EV prototype at 2019 Geneva Show; mass production version out this year

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
24 January 2019

Honda has confirmed the global premiere of a prototype version of its new electric vehicle at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019. A mass production version of the car will be on sale later in the year.

160949_Honda_confirms_world_premiere_of_new_electric_vehicle_prototype_at_2019

Honda’s new electric vehicle is developed with a focus on functionality and purpose; a prototype sketch released in advance demonstrates this through its clean, simple and unique design. The image highlights a clear link to Honda’s Urban EV Concept initially shown at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. (Earlier post.)

The debut is a further demonstration of Honda’s Electric Vision, a commitment that two-thirds of European sales will feature electrified technology by 2025.

