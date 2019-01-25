Air Liquide takes 18.6% stake in Hydrogenics; “strategic investment” in carbon-free hydrogen

Air Liquide has acquired an 18.6% stake in the capital of Canada-based Hydrogenics Corporation, a leader in electrolytic hydrogen production equipment and fuel cells.

Air Liquide said the strategic transaction, which represents an investment of US$20.5 million, reaffirms its long-term commitment to the hydrogen energy markets and its ambition to be a major player in the supply of carbon-free hydrogen, particularly for industry and mobility markets.

Air Liquide and Hydrogenics have also entered into a technology and commercial agreement to jointly develop PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) electrolysis technologies for the rapidly growing hydrogen energy markets around the world.

Water electrolysis is one of the key technologies to accelerate the emergence of hydrogen as a sustainable energy carrier. Indeed it enables the production of totally carbon-free hydrogen, thanks namely to renewable electricity. By partnering with Hydrogenics, a leader in electrolysis and fuel cell technologies, Air Liquide is reinforcing its technology portfolio in hydrogen production and strengthening its ability to offer competitive decarbonated hydrogen on a large scale. —François Darchis, Senior Vice-President and member of the Air Liquide Group Executive Committee, supervising Innovation

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Hydrogenics provides hydrogen generation, energy storage and hydrogen power modules to customers and partners around the world. Hydrogenics has manufacturing sites in Germany, Belgium and Canada and service centers in Russia, Europe, the US and Canada.

Over the past 50 years, Air Liquide has developed expertise enabling it to master the entire hydrogen supply chain, from production and storage to distribution and the development of applications for end users. Air Liquide has designed and installed more than 120 hydrogen stations around the world to date.