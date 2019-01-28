Saudi Aramco and Air Products to build Saudi Arabia’s first hydrogen fuel cell vehicle fueling station; operational 2Q19

Saudi Aramco and Air Products signed an agreement to jointly-build the first hydrogen fuel cell vehicle fueling station in Saudi Arabia. The collaboration between the two companies will combine Air Products’ technological know-how and experience in the field of hydrogen with Saudi Aramco’s industrial experience, facilities and R&D capabilities.

The hydrogen refueling station, the first in the Kingdom, is expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2019.

Saudi Aramco and Air Products will establish a pilot fleet of fuel cell vehicles for which high-purity compressed hydrogen will be dispensed at the new fueling station.

Air Products’ proprietary SmartFuel hydrogen fueling technology will be incorporated into the new station to supply the vehicles with compressed hydrogen. The collected data during this pilot phase of the project will provide valuable information for the assessment of future applications of this emerging transport technology in the local environment.

Hydrogen fuel cells offer an effective means for the electrification of transport while maintaining easy, 5 minute refueling and long driving ranges. The use of hydrogen derived from oil or gas to power fuel cell electric vehicles represents an exciting opportunity to expand the use of oil in clean transport. —Ahmad O. Al Khowaiter, Chief Technology Officer of Saudi Aramco

The hydrogen refueling station will be located within the grounds of Air Products Technology Center in the Dhahran Techno Valley Science Park.

Toyota Motor Corporation will supply Toyota Mirai Fuel Cell Vehicles for testing in this pilot project.