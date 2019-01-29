Electrify America restores full capacity to fast-charging network after testing clears cables

Electrify America is restoring full capacity to its entire network after its high-powered charging cables cleared extensive testing from the cable manufacturer, HUBER+SUHNER. At HUBER+SUHNER’s recommendation, Electrify America shut down many of the high-powered CCS chargers (150kW – 350kW) in its network on Friday while the company and HUBER+SUHNER investigated a potential safety issue. (Earlier post.)

The recommendation from HUBER+SUHNER came following an isolated event—a short-circuit in the plug of a high-power charging system—experienced at a private test facility in Europe with an first-generation prototype liquid-cooled cable, similar to those installed on some of Electrify America’s charging dispensers. The shutdown recommendation was issued by HUBER+SUHNER to all customers using liquid-cooled cables worldwide.

Although many of the high-powered CCS chargers (150kW – 350kW) were shut down following notification of the potential safety issue, Electrify America was able to keep all 89 charging stations operational in some capacity, as all charging stations, in addition to the high-powered CCS chargers, have either CHAdeMO, 50kW CCS, or L2 chargers—none of which were affected.

Since the event became known, HUBER+SUHNER carried out intensive investigations and tests, in some cases also together with its customers and partners. These also included tests on the entire charging system with high-power charging cables from series production.

The tests confirmed the correct functionality of the system and proved that the series products supplied by HUBER+SUHNER meet the required standards without any restrictions, both individually and in the entire charging system.