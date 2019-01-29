Hyundai prices Kona Electric starting at $36,450

Hyundai is pricing the new Kona Electric CUV in the US starting at $36,450. Kona Electric rides on an all-new CUV platform and is Hyundai’s first compact electric crossover for the US market.





Kona Electric’s estimated range is 258 miles; the EV offers standard fast-charging capability.

Kon Electric comes in three trum levels: SEL, Limited and Ultimate, with MSRPs of $36,450, $41,150 and $44,650 respectively. All models feature a 150 kW electric motor and single-speed reduction gear.

2019 Kona Electric models are produced in Ulsan, Korea and are available now, with initial availability in California and subsequently in the ZEV-focused states in the western and northeastern regions of the US market.

Car and Driver named the 2019 Hyundai Kona and Kona Electric CUV models the Best Subcompact SUV as part of its 2019 10 Best Trucks and SUVs awards in events surrounding the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The award marked the first time that a Hyundai CUV model has been named to Car and Driver’s 10 Best Trucks and SUVs list.