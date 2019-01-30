Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
New light crude unit at ExxonMobil Beaumont Refinery to increase processing capacity by 65%; startup by 2022
Volkswagen customers in Germany ordering more diesel vehicles; share of 43% in 2018, vs. 39% in 2017

Study: blockchain in the automotive industry shows revenue potential of $120B in 2030

30 January 2019

Blockchain is establishing its presence in the automotive sector; the technology shows revenue potential of $120 billion in 2030, according to a recent study by global strategy and marketing consultancy Simon-Kucher & Partners.

Car owners and other road users are already interested in the many ways in which this technology can be used. Survey participants were particularly interested in time-saving solutions, such as traffic congestion management (48%) and automated payments (54%).

Applications that provide added security such as protected data access (50%), enable increased efficiency such as automated payments (54%), or greater convenience such as remote access (46%) were also popular with participants.

The added value of blockchain applications for the end customer is obvious. Automakers need to be aware that they can generate significant profit from these applications.

—Peter Harms, a partner in Simon-Kucher’s global automotive practice

The study also revealed how much drivers would be willing to pay each month for various blockchain solutions:

  • Traffic congestion management: 27% of survey participants would be willing to pay on average $11.00 per month for this solution

  • Protected data access: $11.00 (7%)

  • Remote control of vehicle (e.g. locking/unlocking): $8.00 (12%)

  • Automated payments (e.g. at parking or charging stations): $7.00 (17%)

  • Immutability of vehicle records (when buying a used car): $6.00 (7%)

Based on these figures, total revenue generated by 2030 is set to reach $120 billion.

The added value of blockchain solutions and customer willingness to pay for them already indicate enormous monetizing potential. Now is the time for the automotive industry to start adjusting its strategies and business models, not only to expand their current offerings with blockchain solutions but also to monetize them.

Close cooperation among individual stakeholders (e.g. automotive manufacturers, taxi companies, municipal corporations, toll operators) is essential to unlock the multi-billion-dollar potential of this technology.

—Peter Harms

The study “Blockchain in the Automotive Industry” was conducted worldwide in October 2018 by Simon-Kucher & Partners (n=362). It surveyed various factors, including participants’ level of awareness of blockchain, future areas of application in the automotive industry, and willingness to pay for individual applications.

Founded in 1985, Simon-Kucher & Partners has more than 30 years of experience providing strategy and marketing consulting with a focus on TopLine Power. Simon-Kucher is regarded as the world’s leading pricing advisor. The firm has more than 1,200 employees in 38 offices worldwide.

Comments

Uwe Keim

Whenever I read "Blockchain", I point people to this article:

"Blockchain study finds 0.00% success rate and vendors don't call back when asked for evidence"

https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/11/30/blockchain_study_finds_0_per_cent_success_rate/

Posted by: Uwe Keim | 30 January 2019 at 03:00 AM

regorr

Hey folks teo electric taxi in montreal just shut down their business. It is because their batteries are worn out and they can't simply just not be able to operate their business and their costly cars are now completely worthless. They invoked all kind of weird reasons than this simple thruth like all other bloggers do in this website. Sooner or later all car consumers will follow my advise that the thing to do is to buy the absolute cheaper car paid cash and keep it 20 to 40 years. Stop false science and false reports and stop polluting with horrible batteries.

Posted by: regorr | 30 January 2019 at 03:51 AM

