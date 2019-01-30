California ARB developing Clean Miles Standard for ridesharing companies

With the enactment of SB 1014 (earlier post)—the Clean Miles Standard and Incentive Program—the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is to develop and to implement new requirements for transportation network companies (TNCs)—i.e., ridesharing companies—for innovative ways to curb GHG emissions as new mobility options grow at a rapid pace.

This new program will be aligned with forthcoming changes to the Advanced Clean Cars automaker regulations, as well as the SB 375 program—the Sustainable Communities and Climate Protection Act—which requires regional GHG reductions through land use and transportation planning.

SB 1014 requires CARB to establish by 1 January 2020, a GHG emission baseline for TNCs on a per-passenger-mile basis. This bill requires CARB to adopt and set annual GHG reduction requirements on TNC companies by 1 January 2021. TNCs are to develop and to submit a GHG emission reduction plan beginning 1 January 2022 and every two years thereafter, to meet the GHG reduction requirements, with compliance beginning in 2023 with CPUC implementation.

On 22 February, CARB is holding a public workshop to disclose its plans for developing the Clean Miles Standard. As directed in Senate Bill 1014 (SB 1014, 2018), emission reductions will be measured on a grams-CO 2 -per-passenger-mile-traveled (gCO 2 /PMT) basis.

Additional provisions for encouraging zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) miles, active transport modes, and linking to transit will be included in the new regulation. At this workshop, staff will provide information on SB 1014; update stakeholders on the process for developing baseline emissions for the current TNC operators in California; and provide information on the regulatory process.

Additional workshops will be held throughout the development of this regulation to facilitate relevant discussions with stakeholders and gather input leading to the Clean Miles Standard regulatory proposal.

The transportation sector accounts for almost 50% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in California when accounting for fuel production, with light-duty vehicles making up 70% of the transportation sector’s direct emissions. Additionally, seven of the 10 most polluted cities in the nation are in California, according to the American Lung Association’s 19th Annual Air Quality Report.

Senate Bill (SB) 32—the California Global Warming Solutions Act as amended in 2016—set forth a statewide GHG reduction requirement of 40% below the 1990 level by 2030. As outlined in the 2017 Scoping Plan, additional emission reduction programs are needed in order to ensure California meets that goal.