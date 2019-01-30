Volkswagen customers in Germany ordering more diesel vehicles; share of 43% in 2018, vs. 39% in 2017

Customers of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand in Germany are once again placing more orders for diesel vehicles. In 2018, the share of incoming orders for vehicles equipped with the latest diesel technology as a proportion of the overall vehicle portfolio was 43% compared to 39% in 2017.

Demand for diesel cars was particularly strong among private customers, where the share almost doubled from 15% in 2017 to 27% last year.

In Germany, the diesel debate is emotionally charged—and frequently strays from the facts. Given its high efficiency and its performance and in light of climate change, the diesel engine will remain an important technology for years to come, especially for those who travel long distances. —Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Sales, Jürgen Stackmann

Diesel engines emit up to 15% less CO 2 than comparable gasoline engines; the CO 2 benefits are greater for larger vehicles. The very latest generation of diesel engines from the Volkswagen Group (EA288 evo, earlier post) achieves even lower emission levels and reduces CO 2 emissions by up to 10 g/km (NEDC) in a direct comparison to the previous generation.

The EA288 evo units not only comply with the current limits of the EU6d-temp exhaust emission standard, but are also already prepared for the future EU6d standard (which applies to new models from September 2019).