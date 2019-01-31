Shell acquiring EV charging company Greenlots

Greenlots, a US-based provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management software and solutions, signed an agreement to become a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell New Energies US LLC, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc. With this deal, Greenlots’ technology and team become the foundation for Shell’s continued expansion of electric mobility solutions in North America.

The companies will offer software and services that enable large-scale deployment of smart charging infrastructure and integrate efficiently with advanced energy resources such as solar, wind and power storage.

As our customers’ needs evolve, we will increasingly offer a range of alternative energy sources, supported by digital technologies, to give people choice and the flexibility, wherever they need to go and whatever they drive. —Mark Gainsborough, Executive Vice President, New Energies for Shell

With Shell, Greenlots will intensify its growth efforts and expand its range of mobility services to utilities, cities, automakers, fleets and drivers around the world. Greenlots will retain its brand identity and leadership team.

Greenlots’ technology brings together network management software, integrated charging optimization, grid balancing services and a driver-friendly mobile app in a single platform.

Shell established its New Energies division in 2016. Shell New Energies focuses on two main areas: new fuels for transport, such as advanced biofuels and hydrogen; and power, being involved at almost every stage of the process, from generating electricity, to buying and selling it, to supplying it directly to customers. Shell aims to make electricity a significant part of its business.

Shell’s New Energies business is seeking to leverage the company’s strengths in fast-growing and commercial parts of the energy industry, including EV charging, and could spend on average between $1-2 billion a year until 2020 on commercial opportunities.