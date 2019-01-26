Electrify America partially shuts down its network as its global supplier investigates safety issue with high-powered charging cables

At the recommendation of its supplier, HUBER+SUHNER, a leading supplier of high-powered charging cable technology in the industry, Electrify America is shutting down the majority of its high-powered chargers (150 kW – 350kW) in its network to investigate a potential safety issue with its liquid-cooled cables. The recommendation was issued to all of HUBER+SUHNERS’ customers using the technology worldwide.





The HUBER+SUHNER RADOX HPC High power charging system multiplies the power-throughput of a charging cable. Due to the integrated cooling system, the RADOX High Power Charging System offer a much smaller cable cross section than the traditional option. The cooled cables are thin, highly flexible, lightweight and easy to handle.

Out of an abundance of caution, Electrify America is shutting down all of our stations that use the HUBER+SUHNER high-powered cables until we can confirm that they can be operated safely. We are confident that HUBER+SUHNER will investigate and resolve this issue as quickly as possible. —Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America

Electrify America chargers not affected by the high-power cable issue will remain open and available for use. The 50kW CCS chargers, all CHAdeMO connectors and L2 chargers are not impacted.

The following stations will remain open:



