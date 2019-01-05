Velodyne introducing new technology for autonomy and driver assistance; Alpha Puck, VelaDome, Velarray & Vella

In advance of CES, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. introduced new technology that will serve as the cornerstone of future advanced driving safety systems.





The Alpha Puck, Velarray & VelaDome.

Velodyne unveiled the VelaDome, a compact embeddable lidar that provides an ultra-wide 180° x 180° image for near-object avoidance. The compact sensor is suited for a variety of mounting and styling options.

Powered by Velodyne’s patented Micro Lidar Array (MLA) technology, the VelaDome is optimized for manufacturability and designed to meet automotive-grade standards. Like all Velodyne sensors, VelaDome has world-class technical support available across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Velodyne also introduced Vella, software that establishes its directional view Velarray lidar sensor as an integral component for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The Vella advanced driver assistance solution that builds upon its directional view Velarray sensor. Superior to existing approaches that utilize camera+radar, this solution will support advanced driver assistance functionalities currently on the market, such as Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

Velodyne will also show the Alpha Puck. The culmination of ten years of lidar development and learning from millions of road miles, the Alpha Puck is a sensor specifically made for autonomous driving and advanced vehicle safety at highway speeds. Designed for Level 4-5 autonomy, the sensor produces the highest resolution data set in the world, with the longest range for highway driving and maximum safety.