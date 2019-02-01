Pertamina and Eni to collaborate on low-carbon products and renewable energies; Indonesian bio-refinery

Pertamina and Eni signed a Memorandum of Understanding to investigates synergies of their respective technologies, expertises and know-how, for jointly evaluating new collaboration opportunities in the areas of circular economy, driver for strategic development for Eni and its subsidiaries Syndial (Environment) and Versalis (Chemicals). The parties are willing to discuss collaboration opportunities in low-carbon products and renewable energies development.

In particular, Eni and Pertamina agreed to explore opportunities and discuss collaboration in waste transformation processes and biomass valorization processes, also leveraging Eni proprietary technologies such as waste-to-fuel (Eni-Syndial launched the first pilot plant in Gela last December and aims at developing industrial scale plants); waste-to-hydrogen; sewage sludge conversion into biomethane production by anaerobic digestion; advanced biofuels from biomass, and chemicals from biomass.

Furthermore, Eni and Pertamina agreed to explore and discuss collaboration in the field of recycle and re-use: water treatment and re-use processes and polymer recycling technologies, also pursuing eco-design processes to maximize final products recycle.

The Memorandum of Understanding also includes opportunities for collaboration in the research and technology development for waste valorization, CO 2 biofixaton and its re-use for sustainable mobility.

Finally, Eni and Pertamina will discuss cooperation and business opportunities both in Indonesia and internationally in renewable projects.

Eni and Pertamina have also signed a Heads of Agreement for a Joint Venture aiming at the construction of an add-on grassroots bio-Refinery in Indonesia. In the context of this partnership, key terms of a Processing Agreement in Italian refineries has also been signed. This will enable HVO to reach the Indonesian Market utilizing current Eni Ecofining Technology.

Eni has been operating in Indonesia since 2001 and currently has a large portfolio of assets in exploration, production and development. Eni is the operator of East Sepinggan Contract Area through its subsidiary Eni East Sepinggan Limited which holds an 85% Participating Interest while PT Pertamina Hulu Energi East Sepinggan holds the remaining 15%. Production activities are located in the Kutei Basin, East Kalimantan, mainly through the Jangkrik field, in the Muara Bakau working area, that delivers production in excess of 650 mmscfd.