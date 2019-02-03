Audi e-tron charging service on-grid in 10 markets, more coming

The Audi e-tron Charging Service is going on-grid in ten markets. The service will be rolled out in a further six markets in the first quarter and expanded in Eastern Europe over the course of the year.

When driving abroad, Audi customers can charge their cars according to the local purchasing conditions without any extra costs. To cover individual charging needs, customers can choose from two different tariffs. Providing a premium charging offer, Audi makes 80% of all public charging stations in Europe accessible on the basis of just one contract.

The Audi e-tron Charging Service is part of a broad-based offering for charging and provides access to the public charging infrastructure in 16 European countries. The service will be rolled out in eight additional markets in Eastern Europe over the course of the year.

Audi’s charging card brings together more than 72,000 charging points operated by 220 providers. On longer journeys, Audi customers can charge their cars at the high-power IONITY network charging terminals and benefit from special conditions. Additional HPC charging points operated by other providers round off the e-tron Charging Service for long-distance journeys.

To cover individual charging needs, the e-tron Charging Service offers two different tariffs.

The “City” tariff is aimed primarily at urban commuters. It is available for a basic fee of €4.95 per month. For each charging process, customers then pay €7.95 for AC charging (up to 22 kW) and €9.95 for DC charging (up to 50 kW), regardless of the charging duration and how much energy is drawn.

For drivers who regularly travel long-distance, Audi recommends the “Transit” tariff. This costs €17.95 per month, although a one-year waiver of the basic fee is granted for first-time Audi e-tron buyers. With the “Transit” tariff, customers benefit from better access conditions with HPC contract partners such as IONITY, higher charging capacities and shorter charging durations.

The Audi e-tron is the first series-production model capable of charging with up to 150 kW at HPC (high-power charging) stations. The electric SUV is thus all set for the next long-distance stretch of a journey in approximately half an hour. The majority of electricity in IONITY’s network is generated from green sources.





Standardized, country-specific prices means that drivers can travel freely and easily without having to constantly compare prices. Even when driving abroad, one contract enables charging in (currently) 16 European countries. Audi customers will always pay the local standard price (based on charging speed) in whatever country they are in without any extra roaming costs. Thus, a customer traveling in a foreign country can charge their car at exactly the same price as a local user of the e-tron Charging Service.

The myAudi app or Audi navigation system helps locate the nearest charging station. In addition to planning the route and activating the charging points that it finds, the myAudi app can also tell whether or not the charging terminal is currently available for use.

The charging process can be started using the Audi charging card or the myAudi app. Identification and billing are performed automatically in the background. The app also displays the current charge status of the car.

To use the e-tron Charging Service, customers need to register once on the myAudi portal and conclude an individual charging contract. All charging processes are automatically billed together at the end of the month.

Audi developed the e-tron Charging Service together with Volkswagen Financial Services AG. The collaboration with Digital Charging Solutions GmbH has resulted in one of the biggest charging networks in Europe.