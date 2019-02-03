Gevo develops process for low-cost renewable isoprene; building block for rubber and rubber products

Gevo, Inc. has developed a proprietary catalytic process that transforms low-cost commercially available, or even waste by-product, renewable alcohols into renewable isoprene that would be expected to compete head-to-head on price with natural and petroleum-based chemical equivalents while reducing CO 2 emissions.

Isoprene is predominantly used in the production of synthetic-based rubber. The market for isoprene is estimated to be approximately US$4 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7% or greater driven by growth in the automotive sector.

Gevo recently developed a chemical-based catalytic process to convert low-value “fusel oils”—a mixture of alcohols that are byproducts from fermentation processes such as ethanol production—into renewable isoprene. Fusel oils from the ethanol industry alone equate to about 2.5 million tons of potential bio-based waste feedstock.