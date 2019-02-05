DHL to roll out 63 Workhorse electric delivery vans in US; first 30 in SF Bay area

DHL will roll out a new fleet of 63 electric delivery vans that will serve US markets. The fleet of 63 NGEN-1000 electric delivery cargo vans are produced by equipment manufacturer Workhorse Group. Capable of running up to 100 miles on a charge, the vans have ultra-low floors to reduce physical stress on workers’ knees and back, and a high roof design that maximizes cargo space in a small footprint (1,008 cubic feet of cargo capacity).

The NGEN-1000 GEN 1000 supports up to 6,000 lbs. payload with 1,000 ft3 cargo space. The all-wheel drive van gets 50 MPGe and delivers 100 miles all-electric range.

DHL will roll out the first 30 NGEN-1000 electric delivery cargo vans in the San Francisco Bay Area.

In March 2017, Deutsche Post DHL Group, the parent company of DHL Express, registered a significant first for the logistics industry by announcing a commitment to reduce its logistics-related emissions to net zero by 2050. To meet this goal, the company will achieve four interim milestones by 2025 as part of the Group’s environmental protection program called GoGreen:

Increase the carbon efficiency of its own activities and those of its transport subcontractors by 50% compared with the 2007 baseline;

Operate 70% of its own first- and last-mile services with clean pickup and delivery solutions, such as by bike and electric vehicle;

Generate more than 50% of sales from products and services incorporating Green Solutions; and

Train and certify 80% of its employees as GoGreen specialists and involve them in its environmental and climate protection activities. This includes joining partners to plant one million trees each year.

These new vehicles add to the company’s already robust alternative fuel vehicle (AFV) fleet, which includes fully electric, hybrid-electric, compressed natural gas (CNG) and clean diesel.