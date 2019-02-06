Honda partners with CATL on Li-ion EV batteries; 56 GWh by 2027
06 February 2019
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) signed a cooperation agreement with Honda Motor in Tokyo to cooperate formally to develop electric vehicles for the future market.
Under the agreement, CATL will become Honda’s partner in the field of lithium-ion EV batteries. CATL will guarantee the supply to Honda of about 56 GWh of lithium-ion EV batteries before 2027. CATL currently uses NCM as a core material in its automotive cells; energy density is as high as 240 Wh/kg.
In 2016, Honda officially announced its strategy to accelerate electrification: its global sales of the electric vehicles including HEV, PHEV, and EV are to reach 65% of the group in 2030. Also, at the Beijing Motor Show in 2018, it officially announced that more than 20 electric vehicles would be launched in China by 2025.
The cooperation models, which will be developed by Honda and CATL together, will be introduced to global markets beyond China.
In order to provide more effective localization service support, CATL will set up a local office in the first half of this year in Utsunomiya, the location of the Honda R&D Co., Ltd., Automobile R&D Center in Tochigi.
Customer-centered is the philosophy that CATL has always insisted on. We hope that we can establish more efficient communication channels, more timely response mechanisms, and establish a closer relationship for further cooperation.
Honda and CATL have been worked closely on advanced and reliable battery solutions for Honda’s future electric vehicle applications. In the future, we will support Honda not only in China, Japan, but also to create world-leading electric vehicles that serves global consumers.—Naosumi Tada, head of CATL’s Japanese subsidiary
In 2018, General Motors and Honda announced they were partnering on new advanced chemistry battery components, including the cell and module, to accelerate both companies’ plans for all-electric vehicles. The next-generation battery will deliver higher energy density, smaller packaging and faster charging capabilities for both companies’ future products, mainly for the North American market. (Earlier post.)
Under that agreement, the companies will collaborate based on GM’s next generation battery system with the intent for Honda to source the battery modules from GM.
Will CATL (China), Honda (Japan) and GM (USA) merge into an interesting international JV to catch up with Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi, Toyota and VW ?
Posted by: HarveyD | 06 February 2019 at 09:03 AM
Honda makes an excellent PHEV, the Clarity PHEV with an electric range of 47 miles, almost as good as the Chevy Volt which unfortunately will be discontinued soon.
The problem with Clarity PHEV is it's curb weight of 4,052 lbs which is heavier than a V-6 2WD Honda Pilot (4,036 lbs).
This is mostly due to the PHEV battery which weighs around 800 lbs (the Chevy Volt battery weighs 403 lbs and has greater capacity at 18.4 kWH).
Currently, Honda uses Blue Energy batteries ( a JV between Honda and GS Yuasa). The Blue Energy EHW5 battery cell has a 78.6 Wh/kg Energy Density which is not close to the Chevy Volt Battery Pack Energy Density of 101 Wh/kg).
CATL already has 50 Ah (210Wh/kg) PHEV batteries, their BEV batteries are currently at 240Wh/kg. LG Chem 2019 PHEV battery has even better energy density. So these partnerships will improve Honda PHEV greatly, allowing Honda to continue use of the i-MMD technology.
Honda will use CATL probably outside of North America and LG Chem in North America working with GM.
Posted by: gryf | 06 February 2019 at 10:40 AM