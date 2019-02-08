American Manganese begins testing of lithium-ion battery materials recycling pilot plant
08 February 2019
Canada-based American Manganese Inc. (AMY) announced that its processing partner, Kemetco Research, has commenced the processing of a select sample of Li-ion cathode scrap material through Stages 1 and 2 of a pilot recycling plant. (Earlier post.) Commencement of the pilot plant followed a HAZOP study and preliminary testing of all the unit operations in Stage 1 and Stage 2.
The complete five-stage Pilot Plant operation will progress as follows:
- Pre-treatment of cathode material
- Leach of active material
- Purification
- Recovery of base metals (e.g., nickel, cobalt, manganese)
- Lithium recovery and water recycle
AMY is a critical metal company with a patent-approved process for the recovery of metals from lithium-ion batteries such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. Using a novel combination of reagents and unit operations, AMY says it can provide 100% extraction of cathode metals. A base metal oxide is recovered separately from lithium carbonate. The base metal oxide and lithium carbonate are recovered at a battery grade purity and can be used directly back into re-manufacturing new battery cathodes.
American Manganese Inc. Battery Recycling Flow Sheet.
The recoverable value for these metals is estimated to be as high as US$75.8 million per GWh of LCO batteries. In terms of EVs, the recoverable metal value from 100,000 EV battery packs (100kWh) with NMC-111 cathodes is worth an estimated US$340M, the company says.
AMY aims to capitalize on its patent-approved technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries.
AMY raised approximately US$2.3 million for the pilot plant project; testing is planned to be completed by May 2019. Once pilot plant testing is complete, AMY will look to raise US$10 million to build a commercial plant with a processing capacity of 1,100 tonnes per year of pre-production cathode scrap.
At the planned processing capacity, the commercial plant would have an estimated annual revenue of US$17.88 million and would pay back the initial capital investment of US$10 million in approximately 14 months.
American Manganese Inc. has also signed a Memorandum of Understand with Battery Safety Solutions B.V. for the purpose of forming a partnership to create and commercialize a complete closed-loop solution for collecting, discharging, dismantling, and recycling lithium-ion batteries.
Kemetco Research is a private-sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Its Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench-scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.
No mention of Tesla's NCA, which is going to form the bulk of the material in the US.
Posted by: Davemart | 08 February 2019 at 04:10 AM
NCA does appear in the diagram. Perhaps the use the NMC 1-1-1 configuration as an example for valuation as it would have more cobalt and therefor be more valuable?
Posted by: Calgarygary | 08 February 2019 at 05:41 AM