Propel Fuels to launch EV charging network in California

Propel Fuels, California’s leading low carbon fuel retailer, plans to launch an electric vehicle (EV) charging network to bring fast and affordable access across the state of California. Propel will begin testing its Propel Power network by Q4 of 2019, with broader roll-out targeted for 2020.

The move to low carbon transportation is well underway. People are leaving fossil fuels behind, finding better value in low carbon liquid fuels today, and EV is next. We have been closely watching the EV market evolve for 15 years, and feel it has turned the corner towards the mainstream. Leveraging our expertise serving low carbon consumers, we see the opportunity to help remove the barriers and anxiety, providing a valuable, customer-first charging experience to help EVs truly break through. —Propel CEO Rob Elam

California’s EV market has grown to roughly 450,000 vehicles in 2018 with a looming state mandate of 5 million zero emission vehicles on the road by 2030. More than 100 plug-in models are projected to be available by 2022 as auto manufacturers such as VW, Ford, Nissan, and GM continue to announce more affordable and practical EV options. Additionally, with innovation in EV technology, EV charge time is starting to match the speed and efficiency of liquid fueling.

For more than a decade, Propel has focused on mainstreaming low carbon transportation technologies across its network of low carbon fueling stations. The company counts thousands of daily customers for its Renewable Diesel and Flex Fuel E85 products. Propel has success in serving hard-to-reach low carbon fuel constituencies, including California’s designated disadvantaged communities.

Propel has deployed a proprietary, low-carbon retail platform throughout California. The platform enables data-powered insights into low carbon customer values, behaviors, and demographics.

Propel has made significant technology investments to support the Propel Power rollout including patented P:LOCAL site selection tools, CleanDrive carbon tracking, and cloud-based network operations providing a robust platform for management.

The statewide shift towards cleaner and lower carbon fuels is stimulated by California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and Cap & Trade policies. As the world’s 5th largest economy, and the largest fuel market in the US, California has fundamentally changed the economics of transportation fuels.

Propel will continue to grow its Diesel HPR and Flex Fuel E85 station platform, while extending its Propel Power network beyond the traditional fuel station environment.

Propel is currently engaged in the RFP and technical evaluation process, working with EV infrastructure manufacturers to combine Propel’s best-in-class fuel consumer experience with new EV technologies. Propel invites interested technology partners to contact the company and participate in the RFP process.