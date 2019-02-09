Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
American Manganese begins testing of lithium-ion battery materials recycling pilot plant
Toyota updates THUMS virtual crash dummy software; looking ahead to automated vehicles

Wärtsilä to deliver world’s first hybrid retrofit for short-sea shipping vessel

09 February 2019

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed an agreement with the international shipping company Hagland Shipping AS for a hybrid retrofit installation. The project will take place onboard the Hagland Captain, a general cargo vessel owned by Hagland Shipping. It will be the first project of its kind ever in short-sea shipping applications.

88ce2dbf2242038d_800x800ar

The installation of a Wärtsilä battery hybrid propulsion solution will significantly enhance the ship’s environmental performance by reducing its emissions, fuel consumption, and noise.

Included in the solution are a shore power connection to provide power for loading/unloading operations and for battery charging; a new reduction gear with power take-off (PTO) and power take-in (PTI) technology, and a Wärtsilä NOx Reducer (NOR).

The NORis an emission after-treatment system based on the Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology. The NOR is optimized and validated for Wärtsilä medium speed engines in terms of reliability, flexibility, size and easy installation and maintenance onboard.

It is estimated that the total reduction in NOx emissions after the retrofit could be as much as 80 to 90 percent, while overall fuel cost savings are expected to be in the range of 5 to 10 percent.

The battery capacity will be sufficient to sail in and out of harbor on electric power for approximately 30 minutes, which will effectively reduce noise and pollution levels in the vicinity of the harbor.

The project is in response to a collaborative agreement between Hagland Shipping and NOAH AS, the Norwegian environment and resource company, whereby the shipping of materials to the island of Langøya in Norway is required to be via environmentally sound vessels. Wärtsilä’s solutions will play a crucial role in enabling the ‘Hagland Captain’ to meet this requirement. Valuable input to the project concept has been given by the non-profit NGO, Bellona.

Wärtsilä’s hybrid solutions are based on a first-of-its-kind fully integrated hybrid power module. This combines engines, an energy storage system using batteries, and power electronics optimized to work together through a newly developed energy management system (EMS). It marks a new frontier in marine hybrid propulsion.

Posted on 09 February 2019 in Emissions, Hybrids, Ports and Marine | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)