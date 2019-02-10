All American Marine launches new hybrid catamaran

All American Marine recently launched the Waterman for Kitsap Transit. The 70′ x 26′ USCG Subchapter T, hybrid-electric passenger vessel was designed by Glosten in Seattle, and will serve as a water taxi, transporting 150 passengers between Bremerton, Port Orchard, and Annapolis Washington.

Featuring BAE’s HybriDrive system, the Waterman is the second hybrid electric vessel built by All American Marine, the first being the Enhydra, WorkBoat’s 2018 Boat of the year.



