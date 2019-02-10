Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Orbex unveils Prime rocket; largest 3D-printed rocket engine; bio-propane-fueled
Nikola Motor to introduce all-battery versions of Nikola Two and Tre fuel-cell heavy-duty trucks

All American Marine launches new hybrid catamaran

10 February 2019

All American Marine recently launched the Waterman for Kitsap Transit. The 70′ x 26′ USCG Subchapter T, hybrid-electric passenger vessel was designed by Glosten in Seattle, and will serve as a water taxi, transporting 150 passengers between Bremerton, Port Orchard, and Annapolis Washington.

Featuring BAE’s HybriDrive system, the Waterman is the second hybrid electric vessel built by All American Marine, the first being the Enhydra, WorkBoat’s 2018 Boat of the year.

7R305957

Posted on 10 February 2019 in Hybrids | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)