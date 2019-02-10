Nikola Motor to introduce all-battery versions of Nikola Two and Tre fuel-cell heavy-duty trucks
10 February 2019
In a series of tweets on Friday, Nikola Motor, developer of heavy-duty hydrogen-electric trucks, said that it will introduce all-battery versions of the Nikola Two and Nikola Tre models at Nikola World in April. (Earlier post.)
Nikola Tre.
The battery-electric trucks will be available in 500 kWh, 750 kWh and 1,000 kWh configurations. The company is positioning the all-battery versions for short haul, while the hydrogen fuel cell versions are targeted for long haul.
The Nikola One will, for the moment, remain hydrogen only, as it is targeted for long-haul operations, being equipped with a sleeper cab.
Nikola went on to emphasize that the hydrogen trucks are 5,000 lbs lighter than the battery-electric trucks, and cheaper for long haul applications even with current hydrogen costs. Nikola positions battery-electric for inner cities and non-weight-sensitive applications.
We will see 50:1 more hydrogen orders but [for] some applications BEV works great.—Nikola tweet
As a comparison between the two powertrains, Nikola said that:
A battery-electric truck at 80,000 lbs uses ~ 2.25 kWh per mile in real weather and normal hills on routes. A 1 MWh configuration (1,000 kWh) will support a range of about 400 miles, with 90% of the battery being usable. In cold weather, that will drop to 300 miles. A 1MWh pack will used 69,000 21700 cells.
The fuel cell version of the 80,000lb truck requires the same 2.25 kWh/mile as the battery version, and will get around 7-10 miles per kg H2. The weight of the fuel cell system is about 3,000 - 5,000 lbs less than that of the battery system.
ICE is enemy, not hydrogen or BEV.—Nikola tweet
Why not make a 100-200 KwH version with a 500Kw diesel generator.
Use the batteries to get out of town, and then switch to diesel.
Make sure you have decent pollution control for the generator (Nox and Particulates).
+ you always see those skirts on high efficiency demo trucks and never on real trucks - is that because they are too much of nuisance in real usage ?
Posted by: mahonj | 10 February 2019 at 08:02 AM
@mahonj,
A diesel PHEV is a good idea. However, Cummins seems to have that covered very well. Cummins acquired Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (for the electric drivetrain) and Brammo (for the battery packs) and has shown a functional Kenworth T370 utility truck at the IAA Commercial Vehicles Show in Hannover, Germany last September.
Posted by: gryf | 10 February 2019 at 09:21 AM
My personal opinion is that fuel cells may be a reasonable short term solution for long haul trucking and other relatively energy intensive applications. Longer term, if we get 10 C charging and double the energy storage of the some of the best currently available batteries, batteries alone will be sufficient. Batteries are already good enough for short haul and local delivery and this announcement from Nicola seems to acknowledge this. The fuel cell version and the battery electric version may need the same power for propulsion but once the efficiency of generating the hydrogen in added in, the battery electric version is about twice as efficient.
Interestingly, Nicola was in the same building that my company moved into so they would have been our next door neighbor but they were moving out when when were moving in. However, I did get to look over their prototype.
Posted by: sd | 10 February 2019 at 11:45 AM
Batteries for short haul and hydrogen for long haul?
There is an idea being tested that could make the need for hydrogen moot and cut into the need for the largest battery packs.
https://www.digitaltrends.com/cars/ehighway/
https://new.siemens.com/global/en/products/mobility/road-solutions/electromobility/ehighway.html
Posted by: ai_vin | 10 February 2019 at 01:16 PM